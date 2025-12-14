Burnout recovery: 5 easy ways to reset your energy

Team Indulge
Sleep properly
Sleep is often taken for granted, but it shouldn’t be. Build a calming bedtime routine, cut down on late-night scrolling, and stick to consistent sleep hours to truly recharge.
Eat healthy
What you eat affects how you feel. To start with, relish whole, balanced meals and stay hydrated to keep your energy levels stable.
Start exercising
No, you don’t have to start doing intense workouts right away. Just take a short walk, do some light stretching, or mindful yoga. It helps in dealing with mental fatigue.
Indulge in your hobby
Sometimes, even a few minutes of doing what you love can be deeply refreshing and help reset your mood.
Seek human connection
A heartfelt conversation with a friend or loved one can be incredibly healing. You don’t have to go through burnout alone.