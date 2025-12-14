Explore healing herbs for the common cold

Team Indulge
For centuries, herbs have been trusted remedies for alleviating the symptoms of the common cold. Unlike modern pharmaceutical treatments, which often focus on immediate symptom relief, herbal remedies work holistically, supporting the immune system and promoting overall wellness
Tulsi
Revered in Ayurveda, tulsi possesses strong antiviral and immune-boosting properties. Consuming tulsi tea or chewing fresh leaves can help alleviate congestion, soothe sore throats, and strengthen the body's defenses against infections.
Eucalyptus
Another effective herb is eucalyptus, known for its powerful decongestant and antimicrobial properties. Eucalyptus oil is often used in steam inhalation to clear nasal passages and soothe respiratory discomfort
Ginger
Ginger commonly found in Indian kitchens, is another powerful remedy. This root helps soothe sore throats, alleviate congestion, and promote sweating, which can aid in lowering fevers.
Peppermint
Peppermint commonly found in teas and essential oils, is another soothing remedy for cold symptoms. The menthol in peppermint acts as a natural decongestant, helping to clear nasal passages and relieve headaches