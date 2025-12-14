Want to make your idlis healthier? 5 changes you can make

Adding veggies to your batter

Once you have blended your batter and fermented it overnight, add chopped veggies like carrot, beans, capsicum, beetroot and even broccoli to the same and steam it. If you have picky-eaters at home who detest the sight of veggies, you can even puree 1-2 kinds of vegetables before adding it to the batter. It will not just increase the nutrition quotient of your idli, bu lso make it super flling, and apt for a long day.