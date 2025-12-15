4 Christmas books that should be on your reading list

Udisha
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
A Christmas book list cannot be complete without this classic. This novel revolves around Ebenezer Scrooge who is paid visits by Christmas ghosts.
A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote
A warm story about a man being nostalgic about baking fruitcakes during holidays with an elder woman, this book is an emotional holiday read that should be on your list.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss
You have definitely watched the movies, now it is time to read the books, adorned with the original illustrations. Made for children, but will definitely get all adults into the holiday mood.
Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison
Everyone craves some romance in the holiday season. A perfect rom-com plot, in this story, the protagonist gets in a fake relationship with her best friend to help save her family's Christmas tree farm.