4 reasons your anti-dandruff shampoo is not working

Your dandruff isn't what you are thinking it to be

This is probably the biggest culprit when you misdiagnose the issue behind your flaky scalp and dandruff. It can be a fungal infection caused by Malassezia globosa, or just a basic issue of dry skin off the scalp. We see flakes and our brain immediately starts screaming “DANDRUFF!” But could you identify the source behind it? If not, choosing an anti-dandruff made for other dandruff-causing reasons might make your situation even worse.