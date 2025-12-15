4 reasons your anti-dandruff shampoo is not working

Dharitri Ganguly
Flaky scalp is not doing better even after using the best of the anti-dandruff shampoos available in the market. Here are four reasons which may be responsible for them to not work properly.
Your dandruff isn't what you are thinking it to be
This is probably the biggest culprit when you misdiagnose the issue behind your flaky scalp and dandruff. It can be a fungal infection caused by Malassezia globosa, or just a basic issue of dry skin off the scalp. We see flakes and our brain immediately starts screaming “DANDRUFF!” But could you identify the source behind it? If not, choosing an anti-dandruff made for other dandruff-causing reasons might make your situation even worse.
Are you choosing the right active ingredient?
Let’s consider you have the classic, fungal dandruff. But for cases like these a normal, basic anti-dandruff wouldn't work! Before buying your bottle do look for active ingredients. But before everything, consult your dermatologist who can identify the type, the root cause behind the dandruff and also suggest the active ingredient your problem needs.
Are you shampooing it correctly?
Even if you have the root cause and ingredients identified, unless, you have the shampooing technique on-point, it wouldn't be very helpful. After lathering your scalp with the shampoo, keep it for 3-5 minutes, wash it off well. If you have thick or long hair, make small sections and apply and lather the shampoo in those small sections, taking one section at a time. You could have the perfect, most expensive, scientifically-formulated shampoo in the world, but if you use it wrong, it’s useless.
Your scalp might has become tolerant to your holy grail shampoo
You had found your holy grail shampoo, and you were flake-free for six months or so, but now they are back again, may be stronger! Your shampoo isn't bad, neither is it a fake product, your scalp’s microbiome is just smart. That stern Malassezia fungus can actually adapt and become resistant to a single active ingredient over time, and thus your go-to shampoo isn't working for you in any way. The solution to this is shampoo rotation...let the fungi keep guessing!