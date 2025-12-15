5 fruits which could be damaging to your kidneys

Esha Aphale
Bananas
Bananas are a common issue. One fruit can carry enough potassium to tip daily limits. Eaten regularly, they may lead to muscle weakness or heart rhythm problems in people with reduced kidney function.
Oranges
Oranges especially as juice, are another concern. It’s easy to drink far more than you would eat, taking in concentrated potassium and sugar without noticing.
Avocados
Avocados often surprise people. They’re filling and fashionable, but their potassium levels are high. Even half an avocado can take up a large portion of a renal allowance.
Dried fruits
Dates, raisins and apricots pack a lot into a small space. Removing water intensifies everything else, turning a small snack into a heavy mineral hit.
Melons
Melons including cantaloupe and honeydew, seem light and refreshing. Large bowls, particularly in summer, can add up quickly.