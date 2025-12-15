8 times Sreeleela upped her fashion game in 2025

Dharitri Ganguly
As Sreeleela prepares to take the leap into Bollywood, her star power is undeniable, and her fashion choices are already making the kind of buzz only a true style icon can generate. Her red-carpet appearances and festive looks this year have consistently set her apart, confirming that she is not just an actor to watch, but a definitive style force. Check out the 8 best looks of Sreeleela this year!
Subtle beige and gold lehenga set
Embracing understated royalty and daytime charm, Sreeleela dons a graceful beige or fawn-coloured lehenga set. This outfit achieves a perfect balance of richness and lightness, offering a sophisticated alternative to loud hues. The look is completed with classic, minimal jewellery and fresh, luminous makeup, highlighting her versatility and ability to convey refined elegance, making this ensemble ideal for graceful daytime ceremonies.
Regal maroon saree
Sreeleela channels timeless, celebratory tradition in a magnificent, vibrant maroon saree, where a luxurious drape is elevated by intricate golden sequin work across the border. This ensemble is a masterclass in classic elegance, pairing the richness of the colour with subtle shine and a sophisticated, polished hairstyle. The look embodies grace and grandeur, making it the perfect festive statement that respects heritage while showcasing a youthful, regal poise.
Ethereal ivory embellished saree
This look is pure contemporary glamour and high-fashion sparkle, featuring an ethereal ivory or off-white saree completely blanketed in meticulous silver sequins and embroidery. The shimmer catches the light exquisitely, contrasting with the soft, sheer fabric. The traditional drape is giving a modern, alluring edge with a striking, often backless blouse, which perfectly complements the red-carpet-ready feel. This choice is proof that minimal color can deliver maximum impact, establishing her as a fashion innovator in ethnic wear.
Modern siren in scarlet
A bold red bodycon moment that channels old-school glamour with contemporary confidence. The halter neckline and sculpted silhouette do all the talking, while minimal accessories and softly tousled hair keep the focus razor-sharp. It’s a look that thrives on restraint, powerful, poised, and unapologetically striking.
Vintage muse in regal weaves
A richly textured sari look steeped in nostalgia and artistry. Intricate embroidery, jewel-toned hues, and heritage jewellery come together in a portrait that feels almost cinematic. The braided hair, ornate choker, and traditional detailing evoke a timeless elegance, that’s romantic, rooted, and effortlessly graceful.
Sunset sparkle
Soft glamour meets modern romance in a sequined ensemble bathed in golden-hour light. Delicate embellishments shimmer subtly against a cityscape backdrop, while relaxed styling and natural makeup lend an intimate, almost dreamlike quality. It’s understated luxury at its finest that’s quietly luminous and deeply memorable.
Midnight sari glamour
She slips into full-on diva mode in an inky black sari with a modern drape that shows off her toned midriff and fluidly elongates her frame. The embellished border and studded blouse add just the right dose of shine, balanced by sleek hair, bronzed cheeks and nude lips that keep the focus on the sculpted neckline and dramatic fall of the sari. Minimal yet impactful jewellery with bold earrings and stacked bangles completes a look that feels equal parts red carpet classic and contemporary, cementing it as one of her standout black-sari moments of the year.
Polka–play power dressing
Sreeleela turns retro polka dots into a power move, pairing a fitted, high-neck polka dot top with wide-leg trousers in the same print for a bold, almost sartorial effect. The sharply tailored black military style jacket cinches the waist and adds structure, while the printed scarf, sculptural earrings and stacked rings bring in a luxe, fashion week finish. The pulled–back ponytail and clean glam let the strong silhouette and playful monochrome palette do all the talking, making this one of her most striking day–to–night statement outfits.