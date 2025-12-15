8 times Sreeleela upped her fashion game in 2025

Midnight sari glamour

She slips into full-on diva mode in an inky black sari with a modern drape that shows off her toned midriff and fluidly elongates her frame. The embellished border and studded blouse add just the right dose of shine, balanced by sleek hair, bronzed cheeks and nude lips that keep the focus on the sculpted neckline and dramatic fall of the sari. Minimal yet impactful jewellery with bold earrings and stacked bangles completes a look that feels equal parts red carpet classic and contemporary, cementing it as one of her standout black-sari moments of the year.