5 films by Rob Reiner that the world will remember

Udisha
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
Directed by Rob Reiner, this film is romantic comedy gold. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this timeless classic continues to win hearts and shall always be remembered as an iconic Rob Reiner movie.
The Princess Bride (1987)
Starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, this fairy tale has it all: romance, comedy and adventure. Years later, fans still remember the iconic lines from the film that has been so loved.
Stand by Me (1986)
Based on Stephen King's novella The Body, the movie follows four boys, Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern who go on a search to find the body of Ray Brower, a teenager residing in Oregon. This memorable film brought him Rob Reiner's first Golden Globe best director nomination.
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
A pathbreaking mockumentary, this Rob Reiner classic is about a fictional heavy metal band based in Britain on an US Tour that goes haywire. Extremely funny, this musical comedy also stars Rob Reiner as the documentary director, Marty DiBergi.
Misery (1990)
A testament to Rob Reiners versatility as a director who excelled in multiple genres, this widely acclaimed horror and crime thriller is also based on Stephen King's eponymous novel. With excellent performances, actor Kathy Bates won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Annie Wilkes.