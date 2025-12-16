5 flamingo migration routes in India

Subhadrika Sen
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat is the best place to spot Greater and Lesser Flamingos with December being the peak time.
Sewri Mudflats, Mumbai: The otherwise brown landscape turns pink when thousands of flamingos appear annual from December to February.
Pulicat Lake in Andhra Pradesh is home to several migratory birds including the flamingo in this coastal lagoon.
Chilika Lake, Odisha is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, making it perfect for being a stopover in the flamingo migratory route.
Thane Creek, Maharashtra: This place is home to India’s first Flamingo Sanctuary and is thus naturally surrounded by these birds in winter.