Christmas 2025: 5 piñata ideas for your house parties

Subhadrika Sen
Chocolate Pinata
Make a chocolate shape structure and fill it in with candies, chocolates, chocolate powder, hot chocolate sachets etc. but be careful to not add anything overtly liquid.
Dare Pinata
Perfect for house party games, add cue cards with different dares and challenge one another to complete them.
Winter Warmer Pinata
Add small items which are used in winters like fuzzy socks, gloves, ugly sweaters and more.
New Year Ready pinata
Add in everything that one might need for the New Year, New Me idea. From make-up to stationery, journaling kits and dry food, this one can have it all.
Grinch Pinata
Apt if its a kids party, this one can either have all things green or all things related to the Grinch like a storybook or green socks, grinch masks etc.