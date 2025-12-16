Inside Rob Reiner’s neighbourhood, Brentwood: 5 Hollywood tragedies that made headlines

DEBOLINA ROY
In December of 2025, the LAPD discovered the bodies of director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, in the stabbing attack that happened at their Brentwood residence and according to the police, it is a two-person murder case. The son of the deceased duo, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody on the charge of murder.
The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Brentwood marked one of the most gory and notorious cases in the 20th century. The two were savagely stabbed to death in front of the Brentwood apartment that Nicole resided in June 1994. As a consequence of the grisly murders, ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson was arrested.
One of the most timeless stars of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe, was discovered dead in her Brentwood residence in August 1962 when she was only 36 years old. The medical examiner decided that the death was suicide because of an overdose of barbiturates, and although many conspiracy theories have existed for years, this will always be a moment that defined and memorialised the tragic side of Hollywood history.
At the end of October 2019, Brentwood was the place of a major natural disaster when the Getty Fire came on to parts of the neighbourhood, burning hundreds of acres and homes, and causing people to leave their houses - among them were some of the local celebrities - forcibly. The occurrence made people realize that even well-off LA communities cannot be spared from the devastating wildfires.
At the beginning of 2025, wildfires in Southern California forced people to leave their homes in Brentwood and other nearby places. The stars and other people living in the areas packed their bags and left as the fire spread, demonstrating how environmental disasters have repeatedly intruded on this famous Hollywood enclave