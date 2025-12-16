Inside Rob Reiner’s neighbourhood, Brentwood: 5 Hollywood tragedies that made headlines

Marilyn Monroe’s Death (1962)

One of the most timeless stars of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe, was discovered dead in her Brentwood residence in August 1962 when she was only 36 years old. The medical examiner decided that the death was suicide because of an overdose of barbiturates, and although many conspiracy theories have existed for years, this will always be a moment that defined and memorialised the tragic side of Hollywood history.