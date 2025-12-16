Veteran and emerging voices come together at this art exhibition in Ahmedabad

Subhadrika Sen
Presented by Art Magnum and Kanoria Centre for Arts, the exhibition portrays diverse styles and mediums of various artists.
Curated by Kiran K. Mohan, the display includes creative veterans to upcoming talents.
The displays engage the viewers sparking conversations about experimentation, introspection, and layered nuances.
On display are Achuthan Kudallur, G. Reghu, Haren Thakur, Kavin Mehta, Sardar Sailoz Mookherjea and others.
Vibrant hues is on display at Kanoria Centre for Arts Ahmedabad till December 21 from noon to 8 pm.