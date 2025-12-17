4 underrated Christmas desserts that you should try this festive season

Udisha
Bread-Butter Pudding
A perfect winter mix of buttered bread, dry fruits such as raisins and custard, this British dish is a largely forgotten Christmas dessert. The smell of winter seasonings such as nutmeg and cinnamon makes this baked dish a speciality.
Bûche de Noël
Basically a Yule log cake, the classic chocolate sponge cake is baked in the shape of a log with cream fillings and festive decorations adorning this classic Christmas dessert.
Treacle Tart
This sleek tart is sweet and crunchy made using a golden syrup known as treacle. The buttery crust complements the pastry beautifully as the treacle oozes out, making it a comfort holiday dessert.
Jam Roly-Poly
This suet pastry rolled around a delicious fruit jam is soft, spongy and sweet. In perfect winter fashion, this log-like dessert is served hot with a generous serving of custard: another holiday classic.