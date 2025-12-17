5 best Christmas anime you should explore

Udisha
Tokyo Godfathers
This tragicomedy anime movie is one of the best productions. Directed by Satoshi Kon it tells the heart wrenching story about a lost baby who is rescued by three homeless people on Christmas Eve from the streets of Tokyo and look for its parents.
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
AnOriginal Video Animation or OVA, this A more mature, poignant choice, this home video series is set in the backdrop of Christmas while exploring themes of violence, war and what the holiday entails.
Itsudatte My Santa!
Another OVA, this series is a heartwarming story about an abandoned teen boy who despises Christmas since he was born on Christmas Eve. However, an elf comes to his rescue.
Yuri!!! on ICE
This anime series is a perfect holiday watch. While the entire series does not revolve around Christmas, the special episodes bring together the festive spirit, romance and the main theme of the show: figure skating.
Toradora!
The Christmas episodes of the romantic-comedy series capture the spirit of the festival quite perfect. The series is about Taiga and Ryuji, two high school students, living live and exploring love and friendship during Christmas.