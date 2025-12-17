5 Christmas comedies to keep you company this season

Atreyee Poddar
December is that month when the world insists on cheer and your WhatsApp groups insist on plans. Enter Christmas comedies — cinema’s most reliable escape hatch. These films aren’t about faith or forgiveness. They’re about surviving family, capitalism, and the slow death of personal space, all wrapped in fairy lights.
What happens when a child is abandoned by his parents and turns their suburban house into a booby-trapped war zone? Somehow, this became a family classic. Watch it now and you realise Kevin McCallister is a budding sociopath — but a very funny one. The film works because it taps into a universal fantasy: being left alone at Christmas and still thriving.
Clark Griswold wants a perfect Christmas, but instead he gets relatives, electrical fires and a bonus that doesn’t exist. This is less a comedy and more a cautionary tale about festive optimism. Every year it feels more accurate. Every year it hurts a little more.
Will Ferrell plays a man raised by elves who enters the real world with terrifying positivity. The joke here isn’t Christmas — it’s capitalism. Buddy the Elf is what happens when sincerity collides with corporate America, and loses spectacularly. Somehow, this film remains watchable even after a hundred replays, which is its real miracle.
Arnold Schwarzenegger spends Christmas Eve fighting adults in costume for a plastic toy. It’s loud, stupid and accidentally prophetic about consumer insanity. Turbo Man walked so Black Friday could run. It's really not subtle, but neither is Christmas shopping.
Tim Allen kills Santa (yes, actually) and is forced into the job. It’s dark, strange, and far better than it sounds. A body-swap comedy disguised as festive cheer, this is what happens when midlife crisis meets reindeer logistics.