5 habits that can help reduce winter dandruff

Bristi Dey
Moisturize your scalp
Dry scalps produce a lot of dandruffs than usual. This is because the more dry the scalp is, the more natural oil the scalp will produce. This in turn will worsen itchiness and flakes. Dermatologically tested, cold-pressed coconut oil delivers deep nourishment to the scalp while protecting it from dryness.
Ayurvedic hair masks
Hair masks can help a lot when it comes to protecting from dandruffs. Reports have shown that methi, or fenugreek, seeds have certain bioactive compounds which help in hair growth and their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties enhance blood circulation and prevents dandruff and hair loss, and prevention of conditions like dandruff and hair loss.
Exfoliate your scalp
Use a good scalp scrub that will help in removing the dead cells and dirt from the roots. It is as important as a body scrub and helps with the blocked or clogged follicles that affects the overall health of your hair.
Don't use too extreme hot water
We all love a hot shower in winter, it feels amazing. But as comforting as it is, hot water isn’t great for your scalp. Using lukewarm water instead helps prevent dryness, as excessive heat strips away natural oils and leaves the scalp more prone to dandruff.
Brush your hair regularly
Combing your hair at least twice a day helps stimulate the scalp and improve blood circulation. This keeps both your scalp and hair nourished. Always brush your hair when it’s damp, not dripping wet, and avoid tying it up while wet, as trapped moisture can help bacteria and fungus to grow.