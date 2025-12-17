5 messiest celebrity divorces in pop culture

Princess Diana and King Charles III

Royal families often hold onto the notion of never complain, never explain. But with these two getting divorce the whole world wanted clarity. The couple separated in 1992 with the accusation of King Charles cheating on Diana with Camilla. In one documentary Diana also said, "There were three of us in this marriage". The pain it all held and finally the divorce was finalised in 1996, with headlines popping all over the world.