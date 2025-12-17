5 messiest celebrity divorces in pop culture

Bristi Dey
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
When divorces come into context, these two often tops the list of a messy and scary separation. In 2016, the two filed for a divorce and that was finalized soon enough. But in 2018, Amber defamed Johnny through publishing an article, then the next year he filed a defamation case, a messy and cold trial followed and Depp won the case.
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie
The once most beloved couple when divorced naturally shocked the world. It wasn't a regular divorce but was followed with custody battles, property disputes, and tabloid frenzy that dragged on for years, keeping fans glued to every update.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West
Things were going great until it was not. Two years after having their first child the duo separated. After councelling things started to seem better but soon ended up in divorce. It wasn't much messy but the latter part of public narrative around co‑parenting, dating lives after the split, and media commentary have made things worse.
Princess Diana and King Charles III
Royal families often hold onto the notion of never complain, never explain. But with these two getting divorce the whole world wanted clarity. The couple separated in 1992 with the accusation of King Charles cheating on Diana with Camilla. In one documentary Diana also said, "There were three of us in this marriage". The pain it all held and finally the divorce was finalised in 1996, with headlines popping all over the world.
Akon and Tomeka Thiam
The duo grabbed headlines when their 29-year marriage ended in September 2025. Akon, who has openly supported polygamy and fathered children outside his marriage, made things a bit complicated for the woman.All of this fueled public fascination, making it one of the most talked-about divorces of the time.