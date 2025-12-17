5 reasons why Indians prefer settling down in Japan

Subhadrika Sen
More job opportunities: Japan surprisingly has uped their employment game providing more job offers to youngsters.
Lucrative salary: Many are willing to move to Japan and settle down for their lucrative salary package.
Smooth Immigration Process: The migration process include visa and other official requirements take place smoothly.
Clean city: True to the term, you would find a balanced, peaceful and clean quality living standards.
Technological advancement: From hi-tech gadgets to extreme comfort in little things, Japan has it all.