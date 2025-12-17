Christmas 2025: Explore these churches in Mumbai's Bandra

Esha Aphale
Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount
Better known simply as Mount Mary, this hilltop basilica overlooks the sea and draws a steady stream of visitors throughout the year. At Christmas the steps fill with candlelight, hymns drift through the open doors and the breeze carries a quiet sense of ceremony. Even locals who have grown up attending services here find themselves returning in December for the atmosphere alone.
St Andrew’s Church
Placed right beside Bandstand, St Andrew’s is one of Mumbai’s oldest churches. Its stone façade, graceful arches and neatly tended grounds create an air of understated calm. Midnight mass is well attended and many walk along the promenade afterwards, taking in the lights and the sound of the waves before heading home.
St Peter’s Church
Near Hill Road, St Peter’s remains an active, community-centred parish. Choir practice often spills into the lanes and the grounds host small fairs and gatherings through the season. The Christmas services are lively and warm, with families greeting one another long after mass has ended.
St Anne’s Church
Set within the quieter, older lanes of Bandra, St Anne’s has the feel of a neighbourhood landmark rather than a grand monument. The congregation is familiar, the interiors modest and the Christmas morning service especially charming. Visitors often remark on its sense of intimacy.