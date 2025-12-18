Can air pollution affect diabetes? 4 things to know

Udisha
Inflammation & Oxidative Stress
Pollution in the air causes inflammation of the system and also triggers oxidative stress which can shoot up insulin resistance in the body, leading to uncontrollable blood sugar levels.
Causes Type 2 Diabetes
With AQI levels going haywire in the Indian metro cities, new study has found that air pollution can be a cause of Type 2 diabetes. Polluting particles are known to damage pancreatic beta cells which harms the insulin secretion levels.
Impairs Glycemic Control
Air pollutions severely hampers the glycemic control which means danger for those suffering from diabetes. It implies that the blood sugar control becomes difficult to manage, leading to further dependence on medication.
Organ Damage
Air pollution is harmful for every inch of our bodies, and affects heart, eyes, kidneys by weakening the blood vessels quicker. This inversely affects blood sugar levels, putting one's health at greater risk.