4 Indian vegetable fritters perfect for winters

Udisha
Onion Pakora
Winters in India mean that it is time to have pakoras (fritters) as evening snacks. The most favourite vegetable pakora in Indian households has to be the onion or pyaaz pakora. Chopped onion with some chillies coriander dipped in besan, and then deep fried- forever a classic!
Palak pakora
Indians take their greens very seriously! Munching on some crispy palak pakora while soaking in the winter vibe, is a feeling that cannot be described.
Gobi pakora
Dice a cauliflower into small florets, dip them in a thin coat of besan and deep fry them: you will the tastiest snack, famous across generations.
Potato pakora
How can we talk about pakora and winters and not mention aloo (potato)? A versatile ingredient, you can mix potatoes with anything you want, chickpeas, peas or some coriander and deep fry for a perfect tea-time snack during winters.