Celebrities you had no idea were exes

Emily Blunt and Michael Buble
Emily and Michael dated from 2005 to 2008 and are now both in happy marriages. It was reported at the time that the two split due to alleged infidelity by Michael.
Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz
Nicole and Lenny were in a short relationship in the early 2000s and even got secretly engaged in 2003. They remained on good terms even after their split.
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin
The two were in a long term relationship that lasted nearly eight years, from 2002 to 2011. Now married happily to other partners, Mila had termed their break up "horrible".
Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey
Sandra and Matthew met on the sets of the 1996 film, A Time to Kill and went on to date for a couple of years. However, despite their break up, they remained good friends who shared a deep relationship.