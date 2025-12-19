Do you know Balochistan was the home of these Bollywood stars?

Udisha
Amjad Khan
The legendary actor, who made "Gabbar Singh" from Sholay and iconic character across generations, was born in Quetta, Balochistan on November 12, 1940.
Suresh Oberoi
Born just a year before partition, in 1946, Suresh Oberoi was born in Balochistan's Quetta and later moved to India. The actor started off as a model and also worked in the radio before making it in Bollywood.
Kader Khan
Bollywood legend Kader Khan was born in undivided India, in 1937, in Pishin, Balochistan. After spending a considerable time there, he moved to Mumbai with his family.
Raaj Kumar
Born on October 8, 1926, as Kulbhushan Pandit, Raaj Kumar hailed from Loralai in Balochistan. With over 70 films under his belt, the actor initually worked as a sub-inspector for the Mumbai Police when he moved to the city.