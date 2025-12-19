What is time-blocking and can it help your productivity?

Udisha
What is time-blocking?
It is a productivity method that requires you to divide every day into different parts where you complete one allotted task. This helps you streamline your day and help you achieve all your tasks in a structured way.
Divide your day wisely
When you separate your days into time slots, be practical and do not overshoot. Keep breaks for food and rest and do not cramp your day with a lot of work.
Do not get distracted
Commitment is key. When you have taken up a task during the assigned period, ensure that there are no distractions around like mobile phone. Stay focussed on completing the task at hand.
The method can be productive
Time-blocking, if done properly forces you to focus on a particular task instead of getting overwhelmed with hundred tasks together. Compartmentalisation ensured prioritisation which increases productivity.