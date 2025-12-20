5 shows about female rivalries you can’t stop watching

DEBOLINA ROY
Ryan Murphy’s Feud is arguably one of the best shows about female rivalries. It details the conflict between the two Hollywood legends of the silver screen, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, which mainly turned their professional jealousy, ageing and sexism into a psychological and emotional battleground.
Killing Eve is mainly about the obsession and rivalry between Eve Polastri and Villanelle that eventually drives the plot. The relationship of these two persons encompasses competition, fascination and control; the show can be considered as one of the modern female rivalries, where the chase itself is the conflict.
Dead to Me initially starts as a friendship, but later on, it is a rivalry that is rooted in guilt, secrets, and emotional manipulation, which slowly takes over the characters. The power that is constantly shifting between Jen and Judy makes the show a psychologically thrilling one about female rivalries masked as closeness.
Heeramandi on Netflix is a rarely witnessed Indian female rivalries show where one can visibly see women vying for power, legacy and survival. The series' core is the rivalry of the courtesans and matriarchs, which, in turn, powers the cycles of alliances, betrayals and generational conflicts.
The Crown features one of the most subdued depictions of female rivalry on the small screen. The series is gradually transformed into one of the gripping shows about female rivalries through the conflict of power between Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher, which is characterized by issues of duty, ideology, and authority rather than purely emotion.