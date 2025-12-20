6 Indian stars who don't actually live in India

Subhadrika Sen
Priyanka Chopra: is settled with homes across the USA. She lives with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. But the actor frequently returns to India for brand endoresements, functions and quite recently, the shoot of her film Varanasi.
Sonam Kapoor: The actor and style icon is setlled in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vaayu. She is also expecting her second child next year.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: have moved base to London, quite some time ago. However the cricketer and actor are both seen in India frequently for games or connecting with spiritualism.
Preity Zinta: The actor who millions of hearts with her smiles is now settled in the US with her husband and twin boys. She does make a few rare appearances in India during high-profile events and functions.
R. Madhavan: is winning hearts with his role in Dhurandhar. But did you know that he resides mostly in Dubai with his family? However, his India trips are quite frequent as he actively works in the Indian film industry.
Taapsee Pannu: divides her time between India and Denmark where her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe lives.