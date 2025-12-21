5 biggest heavyweight size gaps in boxing history

Udisha
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (2024)
Tyson weighed 55 pounds more than Oleksander. However, Oleksander won the match, surprising everyone.
Nikolai Valuev and David Haye (2009)
With a staggering weight gap of 98 pounds, Nikolai outweighed David who turned things around by using speed to his advantage and emerge the winner in a match that saw one of the largest weight gaps.
Roy Jones Jr. and John Ruiz (2003)
John outweighed Roy by 31 pounds and also emerged the winner, becoming the first former middleweight champion in more than 100 years.
Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller (2023)
Before their match in 2023, Jarrell weighed 94 pounds more than Daniel. However, despite the unfavourable conditions, Daniel claimed victory in the 10-round contest.
Fabio Wardley and Dennis Lewandowski (2019)
With a massive weight gap of 120 pounds, Dennis was the clear choice as the victor. However, he faced his first defeat by Fabio and the world was shocked. It was also the seventh consecutive win for Fabio.