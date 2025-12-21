5 Sushmita Sen quotes fans love

Udisha
Sushmita Sen is known for her grit, grace and poise and has always mesmerised her fans with how she takes every high and low of life in her stride. Here are 5 quotes by the actor that fans love and draw inspiration from.
"Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman".
"I believe nothing in my life is more important than my freedom—my freedom to be who I am, to choose. To choose the voice I want to speak with, to reach or to retreat in that journey. Whatever it may be, that freedom is very important".
"Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You can not withstand the storm'. The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm'".
"What made me win Miss Universe was my belief as an average Indian girl, that I could try and be better than average one day".
"I have no fear of failing…I have accepted the one important thing in my life that I am not perfect. You are going to fail at some point or the other".