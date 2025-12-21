5 things you're getting wrong about baking a sponge cake

Udisha
Cold ingredients
Using ingredients straight out of the refrigerator is a big no while baking sponge cake. Make sure that the milk, eggs, butter and other ingredients are at room temperature so that they can mix well together. A smooth batter is a must for sponge cake.
Wrong measurements
A slight variation in measurement and ingredient ratio can mess up your sponge cake. Follow the recipe to the dot, and use proper measuring spoons to ensure a perfect sponge cake.
Mixing the batter too much
Over-mixing the batter does more harm than good to your sponge cake. Mix your ingredients only until the eggs, milk, butter are well combines. Overdoing it will lead to gluten in the flour, which makes the sponge cake rubbery.
Not aerating adequately
Air is very important for the sponge cake to be all fluffy and nice. Your mixture should be lighter and enough aeration assures that the cake bakes properly.
Frequently checking the cake
Do not disturb your cake once its in the oven. Opening the oven door frequently, especially towards the beginning makes it difficult for the oven to attain the required temperature, leading to uneven baking.