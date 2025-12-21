Baking cakes in pans? 4 things that can help

Udisha
Prep your pan well
To bake a cake in a pan, your pan must be prepped properly. To do so, make sure the pan is greased well with butter or oil. Place a parchment on the pan to avoid sticking and get a lid that fits tightly.
Low heat
High heat will burn your cake so make sure that the heat is low at all times to ensure uniform baking of the cake.
Use aluminium foil to stop burning
If you see the top of the cake cooking quicker than the rest of the cake and is turning brown, place an aluminium sheet on top to slow down the heating on the top.
Let it cool
Do not hurry once the cake is baked, or rather cooked. Make sure that it cools down completely before you transfer it into a separate utensil. This will help you get the perfect cake.