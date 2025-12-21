Calf exercises to control blood sugar: 5 science-backed moves

Eccentric calf-lowers

Place the balls of your feet on the step, lift both of your heels up and then lower your heels to below the level of the step (be sure to support yourself in some way by holding onto a rail or chair). Eccentric (lengthening) contractions stimulate muscle metabolic activity and capillary blood flow in such a way that they allow the muscles to draw glucose from the blood into the muscle fibres more efficiently after eating and/or snacking.