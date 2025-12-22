4 interesting hummus ideas you can make at home

Udisha

Avocado hummus

Avocado makes everything better and adding it to your hummus will not only make it creamier but also healthier. This hummus can be used as sandwich spreads and in meat wraps.

Tuna and olive hummus

Rich in protein, this hummus is healthier with a kick of some delicious fish. This can be used in tuna salad instead of the usual mayonnaise.

Beetroot hummus

This colourful hummus variation has sweet notes of flavour which beautifully complements your salads and breads.

Chocolate dessert hummus 

Who thought hummus could be a sweet treat? Add a bit of cocoa powder to your hummus with a dollop of honey or vanilla and you will have a unique hummus that is perfect for winters.

