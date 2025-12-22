4 interesting hummus ideas you can make at home

Udisha
Avocado hummus
Avocado makes everything better and adding it to your hummus will not only make it creamier but also healthier. This hummus can be used as sandwich spreads and in meat wraps.
Tuna and olive hummus
Rich in protein, this hummus is healthier with a kick of some delicious fish. This can be used in tuna salad instead of the usual mayonnaise.
Beetroot hummus
This colourful hummus variation has sweet notes of flavour which beautifully complements your salads and breads.
Chocolate dessert hummus
Who thought hummus could be a sweet treat? Add a bit of cocoa powder to your hummus with a dollop of honey or vanilla and you will have a unique hummus that is perfect for winters.