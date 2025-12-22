4 types of Christmas bread that you cannot miss this season

Subhadrika Sen
Italian Panettone: Eaten with coffee or wine, this is a dome-shaped bread, rich in dry fruits and raisins.
German Stollen: Originating from Dresden, this fruit bread is baked in long loaves and cut in pieces. It is filled with nuts, spices, dry fruits, and marzipan and given a powdered sugar topping.
French Yule Log: also called Buche de Noel, it represents the Yule log burnt for good luck. Shaped like a log it is a sponge cake roll comprising chocolate, buttercream and a thick ganache coating.
British Christmas Pudding: The traditional dessert, one cannot forget! It is steamed with dry fruits, breadcrumbs, sugar, spices, and at times alcohol, for hours to make.