5 best food sources to increase your zinc level in the body

Bristi Dey
Zinc in our body has a lot more contribution than we give it credit for. It helps in boosting immunity, helps in recovery of wounds and enables our sense of taste and smell. It works magic when we are down with a common cold or have diarrhea.
Oyster
All the sea food lovers heads up! The richest natural source of zinc is the oyster so eat all you want and fulfil those cravings. Have it grilled or make a Oysters Rockefeller, it will give you all the zinc you want in your body.
Red meat (beef & lamb)
In winters, red meats not only help you keep warm but also help with the zinc level in the body. Rich in protein and highly absorbable zinc, red meat can play an important role in supporting immunity and overall strength. Whether it’s a comforting stew or a hearty roast, cooking red meat in any form can give you all the nutrients you need.
Pumpkin seeds
If you love snacking on unhealthy treats, this one’s for you! Roast pumpkin seeds, toss them with a pinch of chaat masala or salt, give it a good shake, and you’ve got the perfect guilt-free snack. Not only is it crunchy and delicious, but it’s also rich in zinc, helps boost immunity, and is a natural powerhouse. Just 28 grams provides about 2.2 to 2.5 mg of zinc, nearly 20% of your daily requirement!
Dairy Products
Unless you’re lactose intolerant, dairy products are some of the easiest and most effective sources of zinc. Everyday staples like milk and cheese are not only convenient to include in your diet but can also be highly beneficial in supporting overall health and immunity.
Chickpeas & lentils
Chickpeas and lentils are excellent plant-based sources of zinc, providing a good amount per serving. They’re especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans, helping support immune function, digestion, and overall metabolism.