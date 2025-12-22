5 best food sources to increase your zinc level in the body

Pumpkin seeds

If you love snacking on unhealthy treats, this one’s for you! Roast pumpkin seeds, toss them with a pinch of chaat masala or salt, give it a good shake, and you’ve got the perfect guilt-free snack. Not only is it crunchy and delicious, but it’s also rich in zinc, helps boost immunity, and is a natural powerhouse. Just 28 grams provides about 2.2 to 2.5 mg of zinc, nearly 20% of your daily requirement!