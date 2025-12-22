5 shows and movies that made history in 2025

Bristi Dey
Cinema has always been one of the most captivating art forms, sparking unexpected reactions and debates. And now, with OTT platforms in the spotlight, several series and films have gone beyond expectations, dominating timelines and pop culture.
Adolescence
This series broke the internet with its stunning cinematography and powerhouse performances. Its biggest highlight? Every episode was filmed in a single continuous take, each running nearly or more than an hour. Add Owen Cooper’s standout acting, and it’s no surprise the show went on to win 8 Emmy Awards, cementing its status as one of the most ambitious series this year.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Romance and gossip, the perfect combo, and this series nailed both. The final season dropped this year and fans were glued to debates over who Belly, the female protagonist, would end up with. The season delivered heartbreaks that cut deep, friendships that felt real and romantic tension so intense you’ll want to pause just to yell at the characters.
Homebound
With its humble release, Homebound quickly became one of the most talked-about films of the year, celebrated for its masterful storytelling and cinematic beauty. The film even earned Oscar nominations for the 2026 awards. Its raw, authentic performances set it apart, vividly capturing the realities of everyday life in India and bringing grassroots stories to the forefront of the limelight.
Dhurandhar
Still in theatres, this film has taken the internet by storm. Every frame captured emotions with remarkable depth, while its soundtrack went viral, inspiring dances and reels across social media. What truly resonated with audiences was its unflinching portrayal of truth, presented with minimal censorship. Even in the face of international backlash, the film stood its ground, stealing the spotlight for its bold storytelling and raw honesty.
Stranger Things Finale
With the first part of the final season dropping, the series grabbed attention instantly. Fans can’t stop debating who’s the real villain in the Upside Down, and the plot twists have everyone literally drooling over every episode. With the second part landing this Christmas 2025, fingers are crossed that Steve Harrington is not taken away by the Demogorgons.