5 unique Christmas tree ideas to make your decoration stand out

Subhadrika Sen
White Christmas
A Christmas tree may not always be green. Take a cue from the snow and arrange a white tree with white ornaments.
Bookish Tree
Every bibliophile tries this trick during the season. Arrange some of your best books, half opened, coil a fairy light around and place a paper star- your Bookish Christmas tree is ready.
Origami
If you are a pro in this craft or requested someone who is, then you can actually request them to make the tree in an ombre paper to give it more colour. Unless you want it in single colour that is. Ornaments can also be made from origami to balance the weight.
Crochet:
It is the in-thing now. So why not a christmas tree completely hand-crafted? You can add a small tree topper light or a pin bow to give it a 3-D effect.
Miniature Christmas Tree
Less space? Workplace decoration? Go for a miniature Christmas tree decor with nativity, gingerbread house, and an aromatic candle.