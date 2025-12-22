6 ways to bounce back from burnout

Udisha
Declutter your mind
Burnout is worsened by the feeling of overwhelm. It is important to relax, take a break and not trouble your mind with several thoughts. Focus on recovering and do not think about work.
Get enough sleep
Adequate sleep is essential for your brain to reset. Fix your sleep schedule and make sure that you get at least 7-8 hours of sleep.
Assert your boundaries
Try to maintain work-life balance and do not let work hours spill into your personal time. It is very important to segregate your working hours from your rest period.
Meditate
Yoga and other meditative exercises help relax your mind, which really helps during burnouts.
Listen to music
Music is a great antidote to stress and burnout. Put on whatever genre of music soothes and calms you down and simply relax. Art heals, and what else better than music?
Do what you love
Engaging in activities that you love such as reading, singing, dancing, working out or even gardening helps you connect to you inner self and de-stresses you.