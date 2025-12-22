Common Christmas tree ornaments and their meanings

Subhadrika Sen

Star:

Signifies the Star of Bethlehem. It is placed as a tree topper representing the star that guided the Three Wise Men.

Bells:

Bells are rung to make happy announcements. It refers to celebrations and arrival of good news.

Balls:

Especially the red ball points to a fruit from the Tree of Knowledge. It refers to life, temptation and later redemption.

Ribbons and Bows:

Ribbons and bows mean togetherness and shows the bond between people.

Angels:

They are the harbingers of good news and thus are symbols of protection, peace and the presence of the almighty.  

Candy Canes:

They resemble a shepherd’s staff and is often linked to care, kindness, purity and sacrifice.

Snowflakes:

Symbolise novelty, peace and happier beginnings.

Doves:

Doves reflect peace, love, and the Holy Spirit.

Wreaths:

They mark eternal life, symbolising continuity.

Lights:

They reflect the idea that darkness can be overcome; and that there is hope and warmth.

For more on Home Decor