Common Christmas tree ornaments and their meanings

Subhadrika Sen
Star:
Signifies the Star of Bethlehem. It is placed as a tree topper representing the star that guided the Three Wise Men.
Bells:
Bells are rung to make happy announcements. It refers to celebrations and arrival of good news.
Balls:
Especially the red ball points to a fruit from the Tree of Knowledge. It refers to life, temptation and later redemption.
Ribbons and Bows:
Ribbons and bows mean togetherness and shows the bond between people.
Angels:
They are the harbingers of good news and thus are symbols of protection, peace and the presence of the almighty.
Candy Canes:
They resemble a shepherd’s staff and is often linked to care, kindness, purity and sacrifice.
Snowflakes:
Symbolise novelty, peace and happier beginnings.
Doves:
Doves reflect peace, love, and the Holy Spirit.
Wreaths:
They mark eternal life, symbolising continuity.
Lights:
They reflect the idea that darkness can be overcome; and that there is hope and warmth.