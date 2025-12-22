Easy ways to boost vitamin D: 6 simple changes that actually help

Get sunlight at the right time of day

This is one of the easiest ways to boost Vitamin D> Your skin makes vitamin D when it is exposed to sunlight, especially UVB rays. The sun in the middle of the day, which is generally from late morning to early afternoon, is the best time. Thus, depending on your skin type and where you are, even a short and regular exposure of your arms or legs to the sun can bring about a significant change.