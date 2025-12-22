Easy ways to boost vitamin D: 6 simple changes that actually help

DEBOLINA ROY
This is one of the easiest ways to boost Vitamin D> Your skin makes vitamin D when it is exposed to sunlight, especially UVB rays. The sun in the middle of the day, which is generally from late morning to early afternoon, is the best time. Thus, depending on your skin type and where you are, even a short and regular exposure of your arms or legs to the sun can bring about a significant change.
Although food cannot provide all the vitamin D that your body needs, it still has to be there to play the role of support. Consistent intake of fatty fish, egg yolk, sunlight-exposed mushrooms, and fortified foods like milk or plant-based milk can keep your body at a comfortable level.
Through physical activity to a certain extent, the time spent outside will be more rewarding. Walking, stretching, or doing some light exercises outside not only increases your sun exposure but also makes your body healthier metabolically. This is one of the easiest ways to boost vitamin D, which, at the same time, improves a few other systems with little work.
While sunscreen protects the skin from sun damage, using sunscreen on a continuous basis when only exposed to the sun for a short amount of time could reduce the production of Vitamin D. If an individual gets some short, unprotected exposure to the sun prior to putting on sunscreen, this practice may help balance both safety and Vitamin D production levels.
Since vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, it is better absorbed into your body when taken with dietary fats. So, combining foods that contain Vitamin D and/or supplements containing Vitamin D with dietary fats (such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados) will allow your body to use Vitamin D more effectively.