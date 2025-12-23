4 things to know about Christopher Nolan's wife Emma Thomas

Udisha
The beginning of a partnership
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, film producer Emma Thomas met while they were in University in 1989 and have remained partners in work as well as life. Emma has been the producer of every feature film that Christopher has directed. She received her first Oscar and BAFTA as a producer in 2024, for Oppenheimer.
First major work
Christopher introduced the world of cinema to Emma. She produced her husband's debut feature film, Following, which released in 1998. This film marked the beginning of Christopher's journey as a director. Emma too, went on to establish an acclaim as producer.
Co-founder of Syncopy Inc.
Emma Thomas is the co-founder and co-owner of Syncopy Inc. (Synopy Films), which is a British-American film production company. She started the company along with Christopher Nolan back in 2001and it has produced some of the greatest films like The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Oppenheimer.
Damehood
On December, 2024, Emma Thomas was conferred Damehood by King Charles III, citing her "extraordinary contribution to Film". During the same ceremony in Buckingham Palace, her husband was also awarded knighthood.