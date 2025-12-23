4 things to know about Nicki Minaj's controversial husband Kenneth Petty

Udisha
How did the couple meet?
Rapper Nicki Minaj met her now husband Kenneth Petty when they were in high school. However, they reunited in 2018 and got married a year later. According to his social media, Kenneth is an entrepreneur and innovator.
Allegations
Kenneth Perry is embroiled in controversy, especially since he a registered level two sex offender. He has been put behind bars for both attempted rape in the first degree and first-degree manslaughter.
Imprisonment
In 2006, Kenneth Petty had pleaded guilty to murder of Lamont Roinson in 2002. He was sentenced to prison for 10 years but was released in 2013. He was on supervised release for the next five years, according to reports.
It's a baby boy
Kenneth is father to a son he shared with Nicki Minaj. The son, whose name is still unknown, was welcomed into the world by the couple on September 30, 2020.