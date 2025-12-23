4 things to know about Vince Zampella, the Call of Duty co-creator who died

Udisha
Call of duty
Vince Zampella was known for co-creating the Infinity Ward. It is the very studio that brought out the Call of Duty video games, which first came out in 2003.
Respawn Entertainment
Vince was also the co-founder of Respawn Entertainment which released in 2010. During his tenure as the head, popular games such as Titanfall and Apex Legends were created.
Ripple Effect Studios
From 2020, the video game designer was also the CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, which is an EA owned major game developing company.
The beginning
Vince Zampella began his career at GameTek where he was in charge of graphic design and digital video.