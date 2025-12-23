Different forms of sunscreens: Which one works best for your skin?

DEBOLINA ROY
Lotions and creams are probably the most common forms of sunscreens that you can come across. A lotion is usually a lighter and water-based product which can be easily spread out without the skin feeling oily. But creams are generally thicker and more moisturizing suitable for dry skin or the face. Their consistency makes it easier to cover the skin evenly.
Gel sunscreens are water-based, and the majority of the time, they have a cooling effect on the skin. They are perfect for people with oily skin because they do not clog the pores and are very helpful in hairy areas such as the scalp or chest, where creams or lotions may cause the fibres to stick together.
Spray sunscreens are very comfortable to use, particularly when you are applying them to a large part of the body or putting on the protection for children before going outside. Nevertheless, it is important to do it in the right way: the spraying should be done until the skin looks shiny, and then the product should be rubbed in to ensure that it has been spread fully and evenly.
Sticks are small and very convenient for use on specific parts of the body, such as the area around the eyes, nose, and ears. They are an excellent travel-friendly option for quick touch-ups, and their solid form makes it almost impossible to apply too little sunblock. Sticks are quite handy, for instance, if you have a problem with creams that feel too oily or gels that run off your skin.
Sun, safe oils and sun protective butters are a nice combo of UV protection and deep skin hydration. These oil-based forms are rich and nourishing; thus, they are the right choice for extremely dry skin or for the winter season when the skin is inclined to lose its moisture. Oil-based products frequently have the same active UV filters as lotions and, when used properly, can be equally protective. Meanwhile, butters have natural plant oils and butters (e.g. shea or cocoa) mixed with UV filters, giving the skin both protection and hydration.
On the one hand, the topical forms that are mentioned above physically cover your skin. On the other hand, there is an increasing interest in oral sunscreen pills that are designed to provide internal photoprotection with the help of antioxidants. However, these are not a substitute for topical sunscreen, and studies are being conducted to determine their exact function.