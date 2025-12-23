Visiting Dubai in winters? 5 things you must experience

Udisha
Desert Safari
Winters are quiet perfect for a beautiful safari ride through the desert since the temperatures are cool and comfortable. Make sure to try out camel riding and sand boarding along with dinner by the fire.
Global Village
Want to shop with winter vibes surrounding you? Dubai's Global Village offers the perfect place to shop while you take in the wonderful Christmas decorations. What makes it even better, is the variety of local food markets that allow you into indulge in winter delicacies.
Burj Khalifa
A visit to Dubai is incomplete without a trip to Burj Khalifa. Take in the amazing view from the building while you enjoy the Dubai fountain, cool breezes and music that warms the heart.
Dubai Marina Walk
This Marina Walk is perfect during winter months, November to March as the weather is perfect. The beautiful lighting, water sports and other family activities perfectly complement the winter mood.
Dubai Miracle Garden
Want to spend some time with nature? Take a stroll in the Miracle Garden which has beautiful flowers during the winter along with other art installations that make the place worth visiting.
Palm Jumeirah
Craving the beach in winters too? Palm Jumeirah is just the place and the man-made island is something you cannot miss. The beautiful sunset makes it a perfect sport for winters.