What keeps Mahesh Babu ageless? 5 diet and workout secrets

DEBOLINA ROY
At the core of the main reasons why Mahesh Babu looks so young is definitely not the fact that he only trains for his films. Along with it, fitness is a part of his daily life, no matter the schedule. Even when he is not so actively preparing for a new movie, he goes on with the routine to keep up with his strength, stamina and muscle tone.
Essentially, Mahesh has a five-day workout regimen with a different muscle group focus every day. Each of his training sessions is about 1 to 1.5 hours and is planned to combine weight and cardio exercises in equal proportion. By having this organized program, he gives his body enough time to rest after hard workouts.
One of the most important and at the same time most neglected parts of his training is the recovery process. Every gym visit of his is finished with long and thorough stretching. The emphasis on flexibility and mobility is crucial for maintaining the health of the joints, relieving stiffness and preventing injuries. Also, frequent stretching leads to better posture and movement.
Mahesh Babu is on a diet that is meticulously mapped out with five to six meals journeying through the day. Rather than heavy, large meals, this method is instrumental in maintaining stable energy levels and facilitating digestion. Two of these meals are frequently nutritional or protein shakes, thus providing the body with all the necessary nutrients without giving it too much.
His food consumption is neither complicated nor impractical but rather simple and effective. For example, breakfast is always packed with valuable nutrients in the form of eggs, oats, fruits, and nuts. The diet for lunch is mostly white meat of chicken, fish, or lamb with whole grains like brown rice or quinoa. Dinner is a bit lighter, though still nutritious, and generally contains protein and cereals.