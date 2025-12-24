4 reasons why hot water may not be suitable for bathing

Subhadrika Sen
Removes natural oils: Hot water is known to dissolve the natural oil secreted by the skin which keeps it internally moisturised.
Skin barrier damage: Hot water when in contact with the outer layer of the skin, may damage your skin barrier which reduces the natural ability to retain moisture.
Promotes water evaporation: Feel cold right after bathing in hot water? That is because of transepidermal water loss where quick evaporation takes place.
Triggers skin sensitivity: Hot water makes the skin dry and this can cause redness, irritation, itching and more.