4 types of people to avoid to stay productive (they quietly drain your focus)

DEBOLINA ROY
Being around people who always focus on what's wrong can slowly take away your motivation. Their constant negativity changes your brain to focus on problems rather than solutions, thus it becomes difficult to be focused and optimistic. This is one of the most disregarded types of people to avoid to stay productive.
Some people may, without intending to, involve you in never-ending talks, unneeded meetings, or activities that divert your attention. Although social interaction is important, frequent interruptions may break your concentration and, therefore, your ability to engage in deep work. Restricting the time spent with such people is a way to keep your productivity.
Those are the people who delay a task by saying things like do it later or " it's not urgent which makes it seem normal. Gradually, this way of thinking takes over, and thus a person's feeling of urgency and self-discipline decreases. Freeing yourself from such a source of influence enables you to keep the flow of work and maintain organization.
Some people can mentally tire you after every conversation you have with them. When one's emotional energy is being drained, his/her cognitive abilities and concentration are negatively impacted, hence, even trivial tasks may seem difficult. It is very important to acknowledge and establish limits with this kind of person, so that you will not lose productivity and be able to perform well for a long time.