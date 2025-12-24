5 popular Christmas songs and their hidden meanings

Subhadrika Sen
Silent Night is a song symbolizing peace during war. It was written in 1818, shortly after the Napoleonic wars, being hopeful that the world would recover from the violence.
Jingle Bells was actually a Thanksgiving song about sleigh racing. It was later adapted into Christmas melodies as it fit quite well.
Santa Claus is coming to town is a song complete with moral science as it reminds one the norms of good behaviour.
White Christmas was written during the World War II and it is about nostalgia and loss faced by the families of the soldiers.
Little Drummer Boy emphasises on sincerity and effort rather than materialistic gifts.