5 reasons why the skin loses moisture in winter

Subhadrika Sen
Cold winds: If the skin is exposed to the chilly winds outside for a long time, it loses moisture.
Skin Barrier Damage: If the skin barrier is damaged, it stops locking in the moisture and the skin becomes dull and dry.
Indoor heaters and fireplaces: Prolonged exposure to heat makes the skin retain less water.
Decreasing natural-oil secretion: When the natural oil production of the skin gets effected, it automatically becomes dry and dull.
Hot water bath: It strips the skin of its natural oils and damages the skin barrier rendering it dehydrated.