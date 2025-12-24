5 unique experiences in Nepal that travellers shouldn't skip

DEBOLINA ROY
Instead of only going to popular trekking areas, consider spending a night in a small valley village that lies along one of the established ancient trading routes. Locals live by the light and weather of each day, and not by a clock. In the evenings, they gather for dinner, share local stories, and watch as the mountains are enveloped in darkness. Staying with a family in a remote valley village provides one of the most unique experiences in Nepal.
Mustang's ancient trading routes were once used to transport salt and wool from Tibet to Nepal. Walking on these ancient trails today is as if we have stepped back into the past. The stone community, the steep cliffs, and the mountain caves on these routes have and still tell us how the local peoples lived and exchanged goods with one another in one of the most stunning landscapes in the world.
Surprise and richness are present in the cultural calendar for festivals in Nepal. An example of a festival that you can partake in is Bhume Naach, which is the Ceremony of Worshipping the Earth by Kham Magar People. By participating in this festival, you can connect to the beliefs of the Kor People. Another example of a festival is the Ghost Festival, which includes ceremonies with Tantric practices that take place at night.
The underground caves contain a long geological history with various fascinating features. The caves of Mahendra Cave and Bat Cave located near Pokhara are the largest limestone caves found in Nepal. Walking through the cave presents an extraordinary opportunity to view massive formations of stalagmites and stalactites. The caves are also home to ancient landforms produced by the Earth and possess stories from early people and wildlife.
Thangka artists may only complete a single thangka in their studios after many months of preparation using many hours of labour on their own. When you are sitting next to one of these artists as he/she works, you will certainly gain insight into the virtues of perseverance, commitment, and selflessness as you witness this creativity first-hand.